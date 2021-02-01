Lowering screening age could help spot colon cancer early — and so could talking to your doctor, says advocate

The president of a colon cancer advocacy group says while lowering the age of screening for the life-threatening illness would help catch it earlier, it's even more important to talk to your family doctor.

Barry Stein, president of Colorectal Cancer Canada, says public health officials' chief question with lowering the screening age is cost-effectiveness, given the relative rarity of the disease in people younger than 50, the national recommended age to begin screening.

"It's only less than 1,500 people under the age of 50 each year diagnosed with the disease," Stein told CBC News from his office in Montreal.

Stein, who was diagnosed with colon cancer in his 40s, said he could relate to Stephanie Budgell, 36, of Pasadena, N.L., who is urging health officials to lower the screening age from 50 to 45 after being told by doctors that more and more young people are getting colon cancer.

Start with family doctor

Stein says working with the family doctor — the first direct point of contact in the health-care system — is a better approach than trying to change the national screening age.

"We want to offer a toolkit for family practitioners so they recognize the signs and the symptoms and they don't turn away young patients who may be complaining about what turns out to be colon cancer," he said.

While Budgell feels good today, she fought for her life this past year, battling Stage 4 colorectal cancer and going through surgeries to remove her liver and rectum along with chemotherapy and radiation.

In March 2020, when her stomach hadn't felt right, she went to her family doctor, who ordered a colonoscopy.

36-year-old cancer survivor Stephanie Budgell wants the screening age for colon cancer lowered to 45. She also wants family doctors to be more aware of symptoms in patients younger than 50. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Budgell says she often hears of younger cancer patients whose concerns were dismissed because of their age. She frequently posts about her treatments and her push for earlier screening on her social media accounts and she's received an outpouring of support.

Inspiration

Supporters have shared their own stories of early detection after pushing their family doctor for a colonoscopy.

"I was 38 when I was diagnosed with colon cancer. I was a case of early detection. I pushed to get a colonoscopy. My doctor removed 2 polyps and they turned out to be cancerous. I had surgery. It will be 14 years this July," tweeted Donna Mills in response to CBC's original interview with Budgell.

Others referred to Budgell as an inspiration for raising awareness of a disease that she says is often referred to as "old man's disease."

Stein says there are two major factors that raise the risk of colorectal cancer: any type of family history or genetics, as well as an unhealthy lifestyle. He suggests a healthy diet and regular exercise to reduce the risk of getting the disease.

Budgell, an avid runner, didn't have either of those risk factors, but she did notice a difference in her gut, and urged people to be aware of potential symptoms.

"Blood in your stool, change in your bowel habit, or a feeling in your tummy that's just not right. If you have weight loss or tiredness you need to seek additional help with that," she said.

