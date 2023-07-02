Screaming it from the rooftops in this week's photo gallery

These gull chicks are as shocked as you are that summer is finally here. (Submitted by Gary Cross)

To say July 1 is a 'mixed' holiday in Newfoundland and Labrador is a bit of an understatement, between Memorial Day and Canada Day, and the complicated feelings of both.



This week's photos reflect how people are feeling, with the ecstatic joy of summer freedom tempered by more quiet contemplative moments begging reflection.

Enjoy these photos, then scroll to the end to find out how to submit your own next week!

A field of pitcher plants on the Church Mesh, a local name for the marsh near Woody Point. (Submitted by Jerome Jesseau)

Poppy and the grandkids wave to some passing kayakers, all enjoying the day on Conception Bay (Submitted by Greg Horner)

Reg Butt captured this freshly pollinating bee in their rhododendrons in George's Brook-Milton. (Submitted by Reg Butt)

A clear night on the Gander River to kick off July. (Submitted by Bob Crocker)

Marcellus Redmond caught a rare double breach from Portugal Cove last week, during what he says was a show from the whales that lasted a couple hours. (Submitted by Marcellus Redmond)

An iceberg hides in fog off the coast of Small Point in Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Connie writes that this camp outside Nain 'is used to indicate ice conditions to snowmobilers. It could save a life. It also provided a cool reflection.' (Submitted by Connie Boland)

This caribou makes an appearance near Port au Choix just in time for Memorial Day. (Submitted by Kim Ploughman)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.

