Police arrest 'armed and dangerous' Scott Wheeler in St. John's

A man the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary called "armed and dangerous" was arrested in St. John's Friday night.

Scott Wheeler was apprehended without incident at 8:40 p.m. in the city's east end.

Police allege Wheeler entered an Ultramar service station on Logy Bay Road Tuesday night, carrying a firearm. He held up the store and left with cash, but police have not revealed the amount.

The RNC had warned the public to not approach Wheeler, but rather, contact police.

Police have him in custody until a court appearance Saturday morning.

Wheeler faces charges of armed robbery, additional charges of armed robbery, weapon offences and failing to comply with court orders.

