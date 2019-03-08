Here's why rebel MP Scott Simms is the only N.L. Liberal without a nomination

Liberal MP Scott Simms has never adapted well to the fall-in-line requirements of party politics, and is less than enthusiastic when asked bluntly if he's a committed supporter of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"I'm a committed member of Parliament to my constituents. That's first and foremost," he replied when asked about his support for his political boss.

But he says that's not the reason he's not yet been accepted as the party's candidate for the fall election.

"I don't have enough money in the bank, apparently," the veteran parliamentarian who represents Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame told CBC News Friday.

All seven federal ridings in Newfoundland and Labrador are represented by Liberal MPs, and six of those seven have long been confirmed by the party as candidates when voters head to the polls Oct. 21.

In a circumstance that is not uncommon, Simms is the outlier.

'I just don't have $50,000'

Under the party's rules, there are a number of requirements that must be met before the nomination process is set aside and the incumbent MP is accepted as the candidate.

Some of these include outreach in the riding such as phone calls to constituents, door-knocking and attending events. MPs are also encouraged to recruit supporters to contribute to the federal party.

Simms said he has fulfilled all these requirements.

When asked if he's a committed member of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's team, Simms says, 'I'm a committed member of Parliament to my constituents. That's first and foremost.' (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

The party also requires that a candidate have $50,000 in a contestant bank account, and this is where Simms falls short.

"I don't want to divulge what's in the account. I just don't have $50,000," he said.

Simms like a label on a bottle

So why has Simms failed to meet this threshold, when his six fellow MPs have already done so?

My job is not to raise money. My job is to represent these people. - Scott Simms

"I got a job to do. My job is not to raise money. My job is to represent these people."

Simms added he doesn't like to fundraise too early. "I don't like bugging people outside of elections."

Classic Scott Simms.

Some Liberals in the riding say Simms would have no problem raising the money, but maybe biding his time until he gets some assurance as to whether his nomination will be accepted by the party.

One party insider said Simms is like the label on a bottle: always outside.

Voting against his own government

After all, Simms has run afoul of the party on more than one occasion.

Just under a year ago, he lost his job as chair of the House of Commons fisheries committee after he voted with the Opposition Conservatives over a controversial change to the student summer jobs program.

And more recently, Simms was the only Newfoundland and Labrador MP to speak to the media about the SNC-Lavalin scandal and former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould's controversial resignation from cabinet.

Simms called Wilson-Raybould's testimony before the House of Commons judiciary committee "quite serious" and suggested he might support calls for a public inquiry after the committee completes its work.

The scandal has paralyzed the Liberal government for weeks and derailed the prime minister's agenda as he fights off calls for his resignation.

But instead of falling in line, Simms was telling the St. John's Telegram: "As a party, we need to get to the bottom of it."

So what's Simms's endgame?

He's an outsider in his own party, and an invite into cabinet or another committee role is about an unlikely as a fox being invited into a henhouse.

Asked if he's getting the cold shoulder from his own party, Simms began with a long pause and then offered this answer: "We have our differences. I do my job. As far as rules of the party are concerned, whether I'm kicked off something or not, that's entirely up to them. I just have my job to do to represent the people of my constituency. And when the nomination comes, I'll put my name forward to run."

I may not be the most devout Liberal member in the world, but nevertheless the one thing I do take very seriously … is to be a member of Parliament. - Scott Simms

As for his reputation as a rebel, Simms said that's just how he decided to do his job.

"I may not be the most devout Liberal member in the world, but nevertheless the one thing I do take very seriously… is to be a member of Parliament. The people of Central Newfoundland deserve representation in Ottawa. This is what I bring to the table."

He said he will step forward when nominations are called, regardless of whether he has the required money, saying, "I'm going to run for it."

And he's practically a shoo-in to win his sixth election, if past results are any indication, just a few months after his 50th birthday.

Meanwhile, Liberal party officials are not talking about Simms.

"Scott is closely in touch with the party about the final stages of the Team Trudeau 2019 nominations process," said the party in a statement.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador