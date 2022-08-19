After finding a way to forgive his attacker, this man helped create a play about it
Forgiving his attacker after a homophobic assault, Scott Jones is collaborating on a play in St. John's
Scott Jones did something unexpected when he read a victim impact statement in a Nova Scotia courtroom eight years ago, describing what happened when a man repeatedly stabbed him outside a bar in New Glasgow the year before.
"Shane, nothing can justify what you've done to me, but I forgive you for what you have done," Jones said to Shane Edward Matheson, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the assault.
Years later, Jones is now in St. John's, collaborating with the theatre company Artistic Fraud of Newfoundland on I Forgive You, a show that dives deep into Jones's experience and the complex feelings that followed his decision to forgive.
"The show is rooted in this exploration and rumination of what it means to forgive someone, and in relation to the homophobic attack that took place in New Glasgow," Jones said in an interview.
"One of those stab wounds went through my spine and paralyzed me. Eight months later was the sentencing, and I chose to forgive him," he said. "It was a really powerful and important moment in my life and one that I don't regret. And there's just a lot that comes with that over time."
Jones not only wrote the script with Artistic Fraud mainstay Robert Chafe — co-founder Jillian Keiley is directing — but conducts a children's choir throughout the performance. Adding to the power of the production: the music is from legendary Iceland indie band Sigur Rós.
The show opens Thursday at the Arts & Culture Centre in St. John's.
Artistic Fraud has earned an international reputation over the years for visually stunning productions with complex choreography and production elements.
Chafe, who is also the company's artistic director, said the core of I Forgive You is Jones's story, and how the production team forged incredible bonds with him.
"Scott would move from being someone that we were interested in as a subject matter to being a really, really close personal friend," he said, adding the Artistic Fraud team "in the most beautiful way have become part of Scott's journey. That is huge and means a lot and holds a lot of responsibility."
With files from Zach Goudie
