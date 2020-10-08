Looking to capture the best fall photo? West coast photographer has 4 tips

Professional photographer Scott Grant is outside almost every day in October, taking as many pictures as he can of the fall foliage.

The Steady Brook, N.L., man says there's a very small window of time to capture all of autumn's colour

"The biggest thing about fall to me is getting those colours in," he told CBC News recently. "I feel like I have to squeeze 12 months of colour into one month. I've got to get it all in."

Here and Grant's four tips for taking the best fall photo:

1. Timing is everything

Grant says it's best to take your fall photos early in the morning or later in the evening. His first tip is to check your shadow: if it's as long as you are tall, then the lighting is good. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

Grant says it's best to take pictures when the sunlight is "good" — that means early in the morning or later in the evening.

"A great judge of that is the length of your shadow. If you are not sure if the light is good, have a look at your shadow on the ground. If your shadow is as long as you are tall, then the light is starting to get good. The longer your shadow is, the better your light is," he said.

2. Find that just-right light

The direction of the sunlight is important, says Grant. He says the best way to judge the direction is to hold a maple leaf in your hand, aim it toward the sun and start to turn around in a circle.

How to take the perfect fall photo 2:59 The most colourful time of year is also the best time for taking pictures. So to help you get the most out of your fall photos, we've got some tips from a pro. Scott Grant is a photographer based in Steadybrook, on the west coast of the island where the fall colours are in full season. 2:59

"It becomes obvious immediately why back lighting or light behind your subject enhances it so much," he said.

3. Filters are fun

A great way to enhance the fall colours is to use a filter on your lens, says Grant.

Grant's second tip is all about the direction of light. He says the best way to check for good backlighting is to hold a leaf up to the sun. (Scott Grant/Ronin Photography)

"It takes the sheen off the foliage, increases contrast, increases saturation and improve your image," he said.

Grant also says if you do not have a polarizing lens, you can hold polarized sunglasses up to the camera lens to get a similar effect.

4. Don't miss the shot! Carry your camera

Grant says most people always have a camera — their smartphone — in their back pocket, so there are no limits.

Grant's third tip in taking the best fall photo is to use a polarized lens, which will help increase saturation in the fall foliage. (Scott Grant/Ronin Photography)

"When you go out for your walk, or your jog in the evening, you have your camera with you, always able to take images," he said.

