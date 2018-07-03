Former fisherman finds peace in pencil art

For hours upon hours, Scot Lewis's pencil bobs on the page.

It's like a sewing machine, he says, marking his paper with small, almost invisible marks.

Thirty hours into a violin, and he's nowhere near finished: It takes about 60 hours for each original piece.

"I can get lost in doing a drawing sometimes," he says — especially if it's turning out the way he wants.

"I could spend two or three hours just going and going and going."

Lewis doesn't shade with his pencil. Instead, he uses a technique called stippling. He makes hundreds of small dots, which, together, make up the picture. Each piece takes about 60 hours to produce, according to Lewis. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The walls of his studio are filled with unmistakable symbols of rural Newfoundland: There's a fishing stage, a lobster trap — even his son is drawing a lighthouse.

They're all images familiar to Lewis from his former life as a crab fisherman.

I never did get my sea legs. - Scot Lewis

"I could see the fishery going downhill pretty quick, with the cuts and the quotas, and even our plant closed down a couple of years ago," he said.

"So I figured if I don't make this step now, I could end up moving away which is something I didn't want to do, I want to raise my child here."

Each original work will take about 60 hours to complete, but Scot Lewis says he can rarely do more than two hours of drawing at a time. He admits his technique can be "boring." (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Lewis fished for nine years — "I never did get my sea legs," he said — before leaving the boats and heading to work at Twillingate's fish plant.

"I was just starting to draw then, putting my heart and soul into it … every day after the fish plant I would go home and draw and draw."

Three years ago, he went full-time. And this year, on May 21, he opened up his very own studio and gallery, on land he bought in Twillingate.

Lewis's works are a mix — inspired in part by photos, but also with elements of his imagination. His latest completed drawing, of a moose underneath the moon, was finished in May. (Courtesy Scot Lewis)

At 42-years-old, he's taking a risk, investing his own money into the space. But the fishery was a risk too, he said.

"You could go out and there could be no crab, so it's a question mark every year," he said.

"What I'm doing now is a question mark every year. You could easily have a bad year with tourism, you don't know."

Lewis sells his prints in frames and on magnets, ranging from $3 to $50.

Among the drawings is the one he credits with launching his full-time career.

It's a picture of his grandfather's fishing stage.

Lewis worked as a fisherman for years, primarily catching crab, but says he never found his sea legs. He said he'd get seasick a lot, which made it easier to leave the fishery. (Submitted by Scot Lewis)

"A lot of people were impressed by it and they wanted to buy copies," he said. "And then my next one was one of my father's boat, and again, people wanted to buy it."

It's more of a business now than it used to be — Lewis admits a few of his prints are made for the sales, and not for the passion.

Still, he can relax into the groove of a good drawing.

"What I enjoy most is the fact that I'm doing something that I love," he said.

"When I worked at other jobs, the fish plant, whatever, I mean, when the alarm went off in the morning, you're like 'Oh another day I got to punch at work.'"

"Now when the alarm goes off, I'm up, and I can't wait to come in, and at the end of the day, I don't even want to leave."

Nathan Lewis is taking after his father, making his own drawings and putting them up for sale in his father's gallery. Nathan has set his price at $1 a print, and says he's putting all his earnings towards his favourite pastime — video games. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

With Shrimp quotas falling even further, Twillingate's Notre Dame Seafoods plant is staying closed in 2018.

It shut down last year, leaving a lot of long-time workers with uncertain futures.

Lewis is not the first former employee to make the switch from fish processing to tourism — in a way, he says, his career maps the changes seen throughout the town.

"The fishery has been going downhill every year, but the tourism is just flying past right now, so the town is definitely evolving," he says.

He says there are people in town "falling by the wayside." But if it wasn't for the surge in tourism dollars, he says it would be much worse.

"This would be a ghost town, there's no doubt about that."

Lewis says it's "easy" to be inspired while living in Twillingate, due to the natural beauty found in icebergs and whales and old fishing stages. (Courtesy Scot Lewis)

While his technique is repetitive — even "tedious," Lewis says he's lucky that in his first year, the numbers are adding up.

"Thank God that this worked out for me."