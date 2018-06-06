N.L. public servant salaries are public info, after top court dismisses appeal bid

The Supreme Court of Canada won't review a Newfoundland and Labrador case related to the public disclosure of salary details for public servants.

The decision effectively enshrines public access to the amounts paid to people on the provincial payroll.

Last year, in a 2-1 ruling, the Newfoundland and Labrador Court of Appeal ruled that the names of public servants must be released in addition to their salaries under provincial access-to-information laws.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association disagreed with the decision, and wanted the country's top court to take on the case.

But on Thursday morning, the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed the NLTA's application for leave to appeal.

The top court awarded costs to the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District. The Supreme Court doesn't provide reasons in leave judgments.

The NLTA wanted the Supreme Court of Canada to revisit a decision made by the N.L. Court of Appeal. The nation's top court dismissed the application. (CBC)

The origins of the case date back years.

In early 2016, then-St. John's Telegram reporter James McLeod requested the "name, job title and corresponding taxable income for the 2015 tax year for all English School District employees earning more than $100,000."

The school board planned to release the information, but the NLTA went to court to stop that from happening.

As that case worked its way through the courts, the province passed a sunshine law that sees an annual list published of most employees who make more than $100,000.

That partially rendered the issue moot.

However, the Court of Appeal decision appears to cover all salaries, including those under $100,000.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador