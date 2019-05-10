Swedish scientist says the Torngats are not the oldest known evidence of life

Scientists are disputing findings that the oldest known evidence of life has been found in northern Labrador.

In 2017, research led by Takayuki Tashiro and Tsuyoshi Komiya of the University of Tokyo, claimed to have found 3.95 billion-year-old rocks showing the geochemical signature of having come from the decomposition of living organisms — a study they published in Nature.

But Martin Whitehouse, a professor of geosciences at the Swedish Museum of Natural History in Stockholm, dispels this theory.

"[The Japanese] said the rocks are this old, therefore the life signs we find in it are this old," said Whitehouse.

"So this is where the alarm bells started ringing for us, then we started looking at all the evidence there," he said.

Whitehouse and his team of geologists visited the Torngat region themselves and analysed the findings of the Japanese team.

Martin Withehouse dating rocks in his ion probe lab in Sweden. (submitted by Martin Witehouse)

They have published their findings in Precambrian Research which states there is no support for having found the oldest evidence of life in northern Labrador.

According to Whitehouse, the Japanese theorized the oldest life form without adequate evidence of having found it.

"What the Japanese did was they took an igneous rock at the bottom end of St. John's Harbour — actually quite close to Parks Canada base camp — they dated that rock and then they did a lot of mapping in the area," he said.

"And on the basis of their maps, they claim that this igneous rock that they can date at 3.95 billion years actually cross-cuts the sedimentary rock and therefore the sedimentary rock must be older."

Even though, Whitehouse disputes the Japanese researchers findings that the Torngats hold the earth's oldest life, Whitehouse said it would have been a fascinating discovery.

"It would have been quite spectacular for them to be 3.95 billion years because up to that point, the previously oldest sedimentary rocks on the earth that we knew of are in west Greenland," he said.

"What we would have done is then pushed the record of sedimentary rocks back into a time period when we know the inner solar system there was this massive bombardment of meteorites … it's also important for the evolution of life."

The team of geologists enjoying lunch under the supervision of their bear guard in Saglek in the Torngat Mountains of Labrador (submitted by Martin Whitehouse)

Whitehouse isn't ruling out the fact that Labrador could still hold the secret of billion year old life.

"I think there's actually a very good chance that we could find something very old up there. And just because we think the Japanese misinterpreted and we don't agree with them, it doesn't mean we aren't interested in finding the same thing," he said.

"We are also very interested in finding old rocks there, and potentially finding evidence of very old life there. I think it's a very fertile place to be looking for this."