Science fair in St. John's sends students to national competition in May — and prepares them for the future

The Eastern Newfoundland Science and Technology Fair featured 115 projects by over 130 students. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

It wasn't the sound of sneakers on squeaky rubber floors that filled the gym at the Marine Institute in St. John's Saturday.

Instead, onlookers heard the animated chatter of students talking science for the first time since 2019.

The Eastern Newfoundland Science and Technology Fair took place as an in-person event Friday and Saturday, featuring about 115 projects and over 130 students from grades 7 to 12.

"We're pretty excited about that," said Yvonne Dawe with the Newfoundland and Labrador Science Fairs Council.

"We're always excited to see the students and what they can do and what they discover."

Science fairs for the Eastern Newfoundland region have been taking place since 1982 — giving students a chance to win scholarships, cash prizes and medals, and to be chosen to represent the province at the Canada-Wide Science Fair, a week-long competition usually happening in May.

In 2020, Dawe said, a virtual fair for Labrador, Western and Central Newfoundland was added to get more students from across the province involved. This year, 12 schools from this region, including three from Labrador, registered 16 projects by 21 students, which were presented virtually.

For Dawe, the main purpose of the event is for students to enjoy the experience, which she believes helps prepare them for their careers.

"We keep hearing that our world, our province, needs students with skills that are really about problem-solving, being innovative," said Dawe.

"The best way, really, for students to develop a lot of those skills is by doing science projects and really taking the time to explore something that they're really interested in."

Keirsten Bradley's project looked at whether low-fat products are actually healthier. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

Even though participating in a science fair is a lot of work for teachers, students and parents alike, said Heidi Kavanagh, she agrees it's worthwhile.

Kavanagh is department head of science at Holy Trinity High School in Torbay, which sent 34 students in grades 10 to 12 to this year's fair.

Her students brought along a variety of projects, focusing on biodegradable products, ocean currents or computer programs, among other topics.

"Computer science is really big in our province right now with all the different technology, and students know it," said Kavanagh. "It's really exciting that our high school students are getting prepared to run the tech sector in Newfoundland and Labrador."

Yvonne Dawe says it's exciting to hold the science fair in person again, for the first time since 2019. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

Keirsten Bradley, a Grade 11 student at Holy Spirit High School in Conception Bay South, was recognized for her work, but said being part of the experience matters most.

"Having this open house where younger siblings can come, people and their children can come and look at it, it's really inspiring and something that I didn't have as a kid," said Bradley.

Bradley's project looked at four different food products, each of them in a low-fat and regular version, to see whether the fat-reduced item is healthier. To determine that, she said, products were dissolved in acid, so only the fat remained, and then compared to each other — with interesting results.

"The chips were a great alternative choice if you wanted to go for that. Whereas the granola was healthier but didn't contain similar ingredients," said Bradley. "So, if you want granola, I'd suggest you just have some granola."

Heidi Kavanagh, pictured here with her son Connor, believes participating in science fairs helps students form communication, collaboration and problem-solving skills. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

Choosing a topic that makes a difference to people's everyday life was important for Bradley — something she wants to continue doing once finished high school, as she hopes to pursue a career in either the engineering or medical field.

"There's so many options out there," said Bradley. "It's science. It's STEM. It's such a wide variety of things to be involved with and that's kind of what I'm hoping for, is just to make an impact on people."

For her project, Bradley won the silver medal in the physical sciences senior category.

Ten students were also selected to move on to the national competition in Edmonton, which takes place from May 14 to 19 — Sophia Zhang, Alpita Patro, Ryan Cullen, Orpa Halader, Tanish Bhatt and Jude Almutawa from the Eastern region, and Emily Baker, Hailey Ropson, Simon Penney and Haley House from the Labrador, Western and Central region.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador