Awkward commute for students as schools slowly reopen in St. John's region

While university and high school students in metro St. John's tentatively made their way to class Monday, younger kids have been kept home for the seventh consecutive school day as the region continues to clean up after a record-breaking storm.

With streets and sidewalks still clogged with snow, Newfoundland and Labrador English School District director Tony Stack said a staggered approach made sense in order to limit traffic.

Holy Heart High School principal Sheldon Barry called the strategy "inevitable," but said he'd been keeping an eye on traffic outside and it appeared most incoming students were adhering to the "slow and safe" precautions espoused by officials since travel restrictions were lifted.

Holy Heart student Alice Ferguson-O'Brien agreed with the phased approach, saying it was a hard decision to send students back given the state of the sidewalks, but it "needed to happen" due to encroaching exams.

Holy Heart student Alice Ferguson-O'Brien said it made sense to send the older kids back Monday, even though roads aren't perfect. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

"We don't have an endless amount of time," she said. "We did need to get back to school."

Memorial University students were also out in full force as all campuses opened Monday morning.

Zaiaf Vinferoze, who moved from Bangladesh about six months ago, said the storm was a tough experience given his home country's balmy winters.

"I've never seen snow in my life," Vinferoze said, smiling. "But it was a good experience. I love the shovelling."

Memorial University student Zaiaf Vinferoze said he welcomed the storm, but is having a tough time on sidewalks. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Vinferoze and fellow student Katherine Flynn said getting to campus, though, was a little unnerving, with sidewalks slippery or non-existent and giant snowbanks blocking the line of sight around corners.

"Trying to see if there's people there and cars, that's difficult," Flynn said.

The university made some changes to its calendar for the rest of the semester, salvaging the week-long break by shortening the study period between final classes and exams and pushing back the exam period by three days.

The NLESD will provide an update on the status of junior high and elementary schools in the metro region Monday afternoon.

