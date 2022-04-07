Masks won't be required in N.L. K-12 schools this fall — for now

Masks haven't been required in Newfoundland and Labrador K-12 classes since May 24. (James Arthur Gekiere/Belga Mag/AFP/Getty Images)

Students, teachers and staff at Newfoundland and Labrador K-12 schools will be encouraged — but not required — to wear masks when classes begin this fall.

When the school year begins on Sept. 7, classes will look basically the same as when they ended in June, announced the Education Department in a press release Thursday morning.

"After three school years spent under the COVID-19 pandemic, the priority for this school year will be to maintain in-person learning," said the department.

Tony Stack, director of the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District, said families should make informed decisions based on their own circumstances.

"Masks all day long, particularly for young children, has proven to be problematic in some cases," he said Thursday. "We're at a point right now where the health authorities are strongly recommending, but it is an individual family decision and an employee decision."

Though masks aren't currently mandated in schools, the department said mask requirements could be reintroduced based on the number of illness-related absences. Education Minister John Haggie said the Department of Education will rely on the public health division and Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the provincial chief medical officer of health, to determine whether a mask mandate becomes necessary again.

"They will be monitoring to see about the prevalence of the disease over the course of the school year. And if the situation with the disease changes either provincially or just in a local area where there's a school, then we would seek their advice and guidance in that situation too," he said.

Public Health stopped requiring masks in K-12 schools on May 24.

Reducing risk

The department is asking students, teachers and staff to stay up to date with vaccinations, and stay home when sick, unless symptoms are connected with allergies or previous illness.

"The aim of this policy is to normalize as far as possible in-school, in-house learning face to face," Haggie said. "It's consistent with public health advice and recognizes that, you know, not every runny nose is COVID."

Education Minister John Haggie says the Department of Education is trying to normalize in-person learning once again this fall. (CBC)

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said since the public health emergency related to COVID-19 is over, the division cannot mandate masks in schools. However, she said Public Health has shared recommendations with the Education Department about its back-to-school plans.

"We leave the final policy decisions up to them," she said.

Fitzgerald noted wearing a face mask reduces the risk of getting and infecting others with COVID-19 and other illnesses spread through respiratory drops.

"We still recommend masks as a way to help reduce your risk," she said.

On Tuesday, Memorial University announced students will be required to wear masks in most classes this fall. Fitzgerald said Public Health is not part of the university's decisions regarding COVID-19.

