Schools in central, western Newfoundland closing early due to freezing rain
Multiple schools are closing in both regions due to freezing rain, according to the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District.
A freezing rain warning is in effect, according to Environment Canada
Freezing rain expected to hit parts of Newfoundland has prompted some schools to close on Tuesday.
Multiple schools in the western and central regions are closing early, according to the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District's website.
The latest weather forecast from Environment Canada says a freezing rain warning is in effect. It will start in the southern part of the island and spread elsewhere.
The freezing rain is expected to persist in central Newfoundland on Tuesday night, while the northern part of the island will see snow or ice pellets.
