Schools closed in metro St. John's region due to snow

With a snowfall warning in effect for the metro St. John's region, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District has made a decision to shut down schools.

Snowfall warning in effect for eastern Avalon

A downtown scene with buildings and the road covered in snow.
A snow-covered Water Street on Feb. 14. One week later, another forecasted storm has caused closures in the metro St. John's region. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

According to Environment Canada, the region can expect to see 15-20 cm of snow between Wednesday morning and evening. That comes after heavy rain on Tuesday, which put a dent in the snow that's fallen throughout February.

The decision to close schools came at 6 a.m., before any snow was falling. It includes schools in St. John's, Paradise, Mount Pearl, Conception Bay South, Portugal Cove-St. Philip's, Torbay and Pouch Cove. L'École Rocher-du-Nord is also closed, as is St. Bon's.

Schools in Holyrood and Conception Bay North are closed for the morning with a further update at 10:30 a.m. 

