Avalon schools closed for the day, 5-10 cm in the forecast

Schools are closed around the S. John's region and across the Avalon Peninsula all day on Thursday, as wet snow began falling early Thursday morning and is expected to continue throughout the day.

According to Environment Canada, total accumulations will vary depending on location, but the metro St. John's region can expect between 5-10 cm of snow, with more on higher terrain.

While the amounts are not large, the NLESD notes on its school closures page that the closure will give time for the snow and ensuing cleanup.

The closures affect areas from the metro region, through to Clarenville and all the way to central Newfoundland. A full list of NLESD closures can be found here.

Justin Boudreau, with the Environment Canada Gander weather office, said the wetness of the snow will cause poor road conditions throughout much of the region.

"It shouldn't change too much throughout the day, but it will get sloppier as the afternoon goes on," he said.

Central Newfoundland is under a special weather statement, with 10 to 20 cm expected to fall between Thursday and Friday evening. It could be as much as 25 cm in higher areas, including around Gander.

Many schools in central were listed as closed for the day with an update later in the morning.

