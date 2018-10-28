Port au Port school warns public about fundraising scam

Principal Corey Ivany says all fundraising done through the school will be advertised through school news letters and Facebook page, and if anyone has doubt about the fundraiser to call the school. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

St. Thomas Aquinas school in Port au Port is warning the public about a running scam where someone is using its name to reap the benefits from a fake fundraiser.

"I feel that we've been a little victimized here, and there's a very serious level distrust with regard to anything now coming from the school or anywhere," said school principal Corey Ivany.

"The repercussions of it are so massive when you think about how important fundraising is for a school in a small community."

Earlier in October someone was calling residents of the community and surrounding areas claiming they were collecting money for a St. Thomas Aquinas calendar fundraiser, in support of a child in a wheelchair.

The RCMP has confirmed that there were successful efforts in getting money from unsuspecting donors.

Ivany fears a future legitimate fundraiser will fail because of public uncertainty surrounding the school.

"I think the large portion of people who were taken advantage of were outside of that community," he said.

"It's never a situation where we send pledge sheets home for students to canvas neighbourhoods, that's never the expectation. That seems to be how it was happening."

St. Thomas Aquinas school in Port au Port has had its name used in a recent fraudulent fundraising scam. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

Changes coming

Ivany said the school is overhauling how they get the news out about fundraising efforts. They have made their Facebook page public, as well as utilizing Instagram and Twitter, so all future fundraising campaigns will be clearly indicated through only their official social media accounts, as well as their website.

"We're getting photo identification for our students, and the student's photo and name will be on each individual sheet that they receive," he added, in an effort to tighten up security and deter potential scammers.

"This is where we get our resources for anything beyond the curriculum instruction that we do ... If anyone has any concerns the school is always here to answer questions."

With files from Bernice Hillier

