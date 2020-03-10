All district-approved school trips to Europe cancelled: NLESD

All travel to European countries approved by the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District has been cancelled.

The district says the cancellations apply to trips booked to the end of April, and are due to safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 outbreak.

A total of 17 trips and about 475 students and chaperones are affected, as per the latest announcement. Other trip destinations are being monitored, and may be cancelled, said the NLESD in a media release Tuesday.

"We have been monitoring closely the situation in Europe and we have determined it's too great a risk to expose our students to that," district CEO Tony Stack told CBC Radio's CrossTalk following the announcement.

Stack said he has heard concerns from parents about travel.

"There's quite a bit of angst out there and we understand that."

The district says it can cancel a trip up to 24 hours before departure if it's to a country that has been deemed a risk related to the novel coronavirus.

However, when it comes to a trip to a country that does not have a formal risk declaration, as per the federal government's travel advisory list, relating to the virus, "there is no guarantee travel insurance purchased by parents will be honoured — regardless of whether the district cancels the trip," reads the statement.

But by cancelling the trips because of a specific risk, in this case the spread of COVID-19, that will allow people to be compensated in some way, said the NLESD.

That includes full or partial reimbursement, rerouting to other destinations, scheduling the trip for a later date, or issuing vouchers for future travel.

Stack said it's possible some people won't get money back, but added most people involved have taken out some form of insurance.

"However, each situation is unique, so the district encourages families to contact their school trip organizer, and work with their travel company and insurance provider, to determine available options," says the NLESD's statement.

The federal government is advising people to avoid non-essential travel to China, Iran and Northern Italy.

However, other countries are also listed on the travel advisory page, with the advice to "practise usual precautions." Those countries include France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Spain.

In addition, the Public Health Agency of Canada recommends Canadians avoid all cruise ship travel.