Police investigate complaint against employee of 2nd C.B.S. school

For the second time in a week, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District has confirmed that a school employee is on leave and under police investigation after a complaint.

The board confirmed late Thursday a staff member at Villa Nova Junior High in Conception Bay South is on leave while police investigate the complaint.

"We have been advised the matter has been referred to the RNC," a district spokesperson said in an email to CBC News.

"The District takes any complaint or accusation against a staff member extremely seriously. As this is a situation currently the subject of an investigation, the District is not able to provide any further information at this time."

Villa Nova has students from Grade 5 to Grade 8.

On Wednesday, the school board and police confirmed another staff member — at Admiral's Academy in Kelligrews — is on leave after complaints of assault involving "more than one" student.

Police said they received a complaint in that case on June 14 and were interviewing parents.

The school district said those complaints alleged "inappropriate verbal and physical interactions of a non-sexual nature."

