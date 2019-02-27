New
School bus collides with truck in St. John's, all children safe
During blowing snow and whiteout conditions across St. John's, a school bus and a truck collided on Logy Bay Road.
20 children on board, nobody injured
A school bus and a truck collided on the corner of Logy Bay Road and Mountbatten Road just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were on scene within minutes.
Reports from the scene say 20 children were on board, but nobody was injured.
Conditions were bleak around St. John's Wednesday morning, with high winds, blowing snow and slippery roads.