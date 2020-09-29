Hundreds of N.L. students still without busing, as minister promises fix by next week

Ninety-eight per cent of students in Newfoundland and Labrador's English School District who need a school bus seat now have their spot, according to Education Minister Tom Osborne, who says the remaining two per cent should be riding a bus by early next week.

Osborne could not attach an exact figure to that two per cent statistic, but specified the remaining affected students are all either in the Gander school system or attend a handful of high schools in St. John's: Waterford Valley, Gonzaga, Holy Heart and Prince of Wales.

"Every day that number's been reduced. We're in the hundreds now. Tomorrow that number will be reduced, again on Thursday it will be reduced," he said.

"I'll say that I'm hopeful by the end of this week busing will be looked after, but it could spill into early next week."

School busing has proved to be one of the biggest snags in the province's back-to-school plans, with more than 6,000 students initially cut from routes in mid-August as the district implemented public health restrictions that limited the number of students allowed to ride at one time.

Osborne, who took over the education portfolio on Aug. 19, promised shortly thereafter that the busing situation would be fixed by the end of September. Updating the situation on Tuesday, the day before that deadline, he said 145 extra buses have been sourced, many from elsewhere in North America.

"That is certainly no small feat," Osborne said.

"The busing contractors rose to the challenge of acquiring those buses. What proved to be equally challenging was the recruitment of drivers and training of drivers, and they've risen to that challenge as well."

Education Minister Tom Osborne apologized to parents on Tuesday for the stress the school bus changes have placed on families. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

School buses are taken out of service after 12 years, but the district extended that cap to 13 as one way to get more buses into service, although Osborne said those buses have had to pass inspection.

"These buses are absolutely roadworthy. They are inspected for safety and for roadworthiness, so that's not a concern," he said.

All the bus changes in total have cost $11 million, Osborne said.

Parents 'left in the lurch'

The first month of school has brought a series of frustrations to Gander father Cory Foster, whose son Alexander qualifies for the bus to Gander Elementary but has so far been left off it.

Alexander has made it to school this month through a makeshift system of parent and neighbour pickups and drop-offs, said Foster, who said there's been "zero communication whatsoever" on bus updates.

"I'm just left in the lurch. I think it's terrible. And I know there are a lot more parents like it," Foster said.

Foster said since he became an impromptu part-time bus driver, his paid work has suffered.

"My employers are patiently waiting for a day for me to say, 'OK, guys, this is over. I don't have to leave, I don't have to plan my workday around getting my son to and from school,'" he said.

Students returned to school in early September for their first day of school, including at Waterford Valley High in St. John's, one of the schools where some students who need a seat on the bus still don't have one. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

Osborne said all the necessary buses are on site in Gander, but drivers still need to be brought up to speed, as new recruits need safety and other district protocol training.

"I understand that it's been challenging for some families," said Osborne, who also apologized for the situation. "This is an unprecedented year."

In areas where all eligible riders have their seats, Osborne said, schools are now able to offer any additional spaces as courtesy seating.

