No injuries in 3-vehicle collision involving school bus in St. John's
Allandale Road traffic was backed up to Outer Ring
No injuries were reported in a three-vehicle collision involving a school bus full of children just after 8 a.m. Wednesday in St. John's, but rush hour traffic was backed up for more than an hour.
By 8:30 a.m., roughly 40 young students on their way to Rennie's River Elementary School on Elizabeth Avenue were transferred to a second school bus.
The one carrying them was deemed non-operational after the collision.
Traffic was reduced to one lane heading down the northern section of Allandale Road for more than an hour, with reports of traffic backing up near the Outer Ring Road exit.
A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer on the scene told CBC News officers responded to the call shortly after 8 a.m., and a pickup truck and sport utility vehicle were the other two vehicles involved in the collision.
The officer issued one driver a ticket for changing lanes when unsafe.
The officer said that driver was reportedly trying to pass a Metrobus — which had stopped to pick up passengers — then became sandwiched between the bus and another vehicle in the lane.
A look at the scene on Allandale Rd just at entrance to Confederation Bldg. Still at one lane. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/pv0Rj5tLNf">pic.twitter.com/pv0Rj5tLNf</a>—@McCabeMeg
With files from Meghan McCabe