No injuries in 3-vehicle collision involving school bus in St. John's

No injuries were reported in a three-vehicle collision involving a school bus full of children just after 8 a.m. Wednesday in St. John's, but rush hour traffic was backed up for more than an hour.

By 8:30 a.m., roughly 40 young students on their way to Rennie's River Elementary School on Elizabeth Avenue were transferred to a second school bus.

The one carrying them was deemed non-operational after the collision.

Students transferred to a second bus after the one they were on was involved in an accident on the way to school Wednesday morning in St. John's. (CBC/Meghan McCabe)

Traffic was reduced to one lane heading down the northern section of Allandale Road for more than an hour, with reports of traffic backing up near the Outer Ring Road exit.

A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer on the scene told CBC News officers responded to the call shortly after 8 a.m., and a pickup truck and sport utility vehicle were the other two vehicles involved in the collision.

The officer issued one driver a ticket for changing lanes when unsafe.

The officer said that driver was reportedly trying to pass a Metrobus — which had stopped to pick up passengers — then became sandwiched between the bus and another vehicle in the lane.