Emergency crews at site of school bus accident in St. John's

Emergency crews are at the scene of a three-vehicle accident involving an Eastern School District elementary school bus near the intersection of Higgins Line and Allandale Road.

Traffic is down to one lane heading down the northern section of Allandale Road.

There are reports of traffic backing up near the Outer Ring Road exit.

No injuries have been reported. Police are investigating.

The other vehicles were a pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle.

Officers responded to the call shortly after 8 a.m.

Some damage can be seen to the bus, which appeared to be designated for Rennie's River Elementary School.

A second school bus arrived to take kids off of the bus involved in the accident.