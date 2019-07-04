French school board wants government to pay for Port au Port school repairs

The French school board is asking government to pay for repairs and renovations to the francophone school in Cape St. George so it can be reopened by the start of the 2020 school year.

Representatives met with government about a week ago to make the request.

L'École Notre-Dame-du-Cap was closed last winter due to worries about the building's structural integrity. The school's 37 students in kindergarten to Grade 8 and 11 staff members moved to the English school across the street.

On June 24, the school board held a public meeting to discuss a report from Anderson Engineering Consultants Ltd. recommending the 43-year-old building be fixed up, at an estimated cost of $299,000.

In a release sent Thursday morning, the board said the input at that meeting showed the community wanted the school restored so students could return.

A few days after the meeting, the board met with both the Department of Transportation and Works and the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development to ask that government foot the bill for the repairs recommended in the report, as well as all approved renovation work.

The Department of Transportation and Works had not yet responded to a request for comment at publication time.

