New information reveals N.L. school board's bill to fight human rights complaint neared $750K

New information from the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District shows the district spent over $748,000 fighting a human rights complaint by the parents of a deaf five-year-old boy from 2017 to 2023 — over $66,000 more than originally reported. (CBC)

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District spent more money to fight the human rights complaint of a family whose child was discriminated against than was originally reported, according to revised information from the district.

CBC News reported in May that the parents of Carter Churchill — a deaf child who was put into classes without anyone who could communicate with him — discovered the district had spent $681,917 on legal fees dating back to 2017 to fight the case dating.

The human rights commission found that the district violated Carter's human rights by not offering him an education in American Sign Language and ordered the school board to pay an additional $150,000 to the Churchill family.

Now a new access-to-information request sent to CBC News by Carter's father, Todd, on Wednesday shows the district actually spent $748,648 on the case — over $66,000 more than originally reported.

In an email provided by Churchill, the district says an invoicing error led to documents from 2019 and 2020 not being invoiced correctly. The documents show that an additional $66,731 was spent on the case than reported.