Nestled in the corner of the Battery Café in downtown St. John's, Darragh Scollard calmly knits the first stitch of what will become a warm purple scarf with an interesting story.

It's a scarf that will make its way to any person that Scollard has appreciated for their kindness and friendship.

Little do they know that this gift is from a traveler who visits St. John's just for a fortnight before heading back to his home to Ontario.

The former high school teacher's act of kindness begins with a basic but signatory question: 'what is your favourite colour?'. One week later, Scollard casts off the last row of a completed wool muffler for its new owner.

When asked why he knits for strangers, Scollard says he looks forward to the look of surprise on their faces.

"I like to see their 'oh, for me?' and then they're smiling and stuff, and I say, 'you helped me out so you deserve one,'" he said.

As well, a scarf is functional.

"It's practical. Everyone can wear a scarf in the fall and in the winter. And I think it's good for my mind as well," said Scollard, as he begins to explain knitting's benefits on his health, "I find it very helpful for my hands because some people get crippled up. I won't get arthritis in my fingers, I don't think."

Inspiration from the ice

The retired resident of Peterborough, Ont. has been knitting since the age of 10. It all began in the mid-1950s when a young Scollard watched his idol, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jacques Plante, in a TV documentary.

"He said he knitted scarves," he said.

The man who popularized the goalie mask has been named the NHL's all-time greatest goalie. Jacques Plante, shown in this 1959 photo, who won seven Vezina Trophies and six Stanley Cups, is ranked No. 1 by Goalies' World, a Quebec City-based magazine devoted solely to the odd men between the pipes. (Canadian Press)

"Ny mother happened to be taking a course. I said, 'Mum, you gotta teach me how to knit scarves because Jacques Plante knits.' So then I took up a little hobby of knitting."

Scollard's first knitting project was an accidental afghan because he could not get himself to stop knitting. Eventually over time, he settled for casting on 37 stitches to produce an 8 inch wide scarf.

He attributes his talent and knitting journey to the positive influence that role models can have on their admirers.

Close-knit friendships

There's no way to predict for whom Scollard will knit a scarf. It could be a brown one for a friendly server at a restaurant, or more recently, a purple and white one for a new friend that he made at a local Irish pub.

"She was from London, Ontario, and I said I went to Western University. She said 'well I was a cheerleader there' and she said she had an accident. She fell down and hurt her back, so she retired. So, I thought of her and I felt sorry for her, so that's the colours of Western. And I'm giving that to her tomorrow."

For his new friend, who is Western University alumni, Darragh Scollard stitched a scarf in its theme colours of purple and white (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Even while on vacation in St. John's, he can't help but think of his promises to his friends back home.

"The girl I left behind in Peterborough, I told her I'd knit her a scarf but she keeps reminding me. So, I finally knitted her one. She wanted a nice little lavender.", says Scollard as he pulls out a variegated purple scarf from his shopping bag, " I said 'what's your favourite colour'. She said lavender. And I said okay. And she doesn't know that's coming either, so it'll be quite a surprise when I get back home. It'll be, maybe a Christmas present or something."

But perhaps Scollard 's most memorable gifts have been to each of the three staff members who attend to him at the Captain's Quarters Inn that he stays in each autumn.

For Sajedeh Sotoudeh, an undergraduate student from Iran, receiving her scarf in her favourite pink colour leaves a lasting impression.

"It's a reminder for me. I think when he will leave the hotel, we will miss him because we always see him in the morning. He always asks for a coffee. Actually yes, we will miss him. Maybe we will see each other in another city."

Friendliness and food

This is Scollard's fifth visit to a province that, like his ancestry, has elements of what he calls Irishness.

Delving into his adventures on the island, it's the camaraderie and the little moments that are etched in memory.

A newcomer to St. John’s, Sajedeh Sotoudeh was in for a surprise when Darragh Scollard asked her to name her favourite colour. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

"I met a couple of people. One guy's a cod fisherman and I learnt from them. They're professional fishermen and they tell me, you know, how rough it is going out in the Atlantic and the different techniques of fishing for cod."

While the friendliness of the people draws him back for a visit, it's the food that really hits the spot.

"Oh, the cod is phenomenal. I like the fish here and I like the great meals, great restaurants. Quidi Vidi—they have a wonderful breakfast there, you know. So, it's good."

As he bids farewell for a year, Scollard takes a reflective pause to answer his own trademark question.

"My favourite colour would have to be lime green. Or forest green. It's gotta be green for the Irish."

Displayed are some of the scarves that Darragh Scollard knitted during his latest travels to St. John's. Pictured on top is the lavender scarf for his friend in Peterborough, Ont. (Mark Cumby/CBC)