1 dead after scallop vessel sinks near Harbour Breton

One person is dead and two are recovering after a scallop vessel sank near Harbour Breton on Sunday morning.

After the boat overturned, one of the three people on board swam to shore to get help, said the Canadian Coast Guard in a statement.

The coast guard issued a mayday, and rescuers found one of the other people alive, according to the statement. That person is now recovering in hospital.

The body of the third person was also recovered, along with the overturned boat.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased and as well as the survivors," the statement read.

Several vessels took part in the search, including two coast guard ships, local boats and a Cormorant search and rescue helicopter from Gander .

The coast guard said it plans to fly a helicopter with an environmental response team on Monday to monitor for fuel spills.

