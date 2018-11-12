Mount Pearl food truck serving up donations to help wildlife in Australia

A Mount Pearl food truck is spreading its charitable wings Down Under to provide aid to Australia's largest wildlife rescue organization.

Extreme hot weather coupled with raging wildfires have burned nearly 15 million acres of land in Australia since November, killing hundreds of thousands of wild animals along with destroying their habitats in the blaze.

"All the pictures that have been circulating, we just felt we had to do something," said Cassidy Molloy, operations manager of food truck Saucy Mouth.

Saucy Mouth's Fire Fryday will donate one dollar from every order of fries on Friday to the Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service, based in New South Wales.

Organizers haven't set a donation goal, and customers can donate more than just a dollar from the purchase of fries.

NSW Rural Fire Service crews protect properties on Waratah Road and Kelyknack Road as the Three Mile fire approaches Mangrove Mountain, Australia on Dec. 5, 2019. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts via Reuters)

But Molloy is encouraging other businesses in the area to get involved.

"I know there's like a million things that you can donate to this time of year, but I think that the effects of that fire really are going to be felt globally from the CO2 emissions … and species we might just never get back," she said.

"So I just really hope that people, if they can't donate, definitely kind of work to raise awareness for it."

WIRES operates 365 days of the year and has been working, mostly on a volunteer basis, to rescue animals stranded by the bushfires and to make an effort to preserve the remaining habitat.

