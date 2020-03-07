Shovels at the ready: More snow heading to eastern Newfoundland

About 280 centimetres of snow has fallen on St. John's so far this winter. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

A seemingly endless treadmill of stormy weather will make another special delivery for eastern Newfoundland this weekend, with the second storm in a week.

Environment Canada has snowfall warnings in place for Newfoundland's Burin, Bonavista and Avalon peninsulas, with cautions of what it called "significant snowfall" coming Saturday and into Sunday.

Here's a look at the weekend snowfall forecast. At this point 25-30 cm is a good bet for the metro area. Winds not overly impressive but with gusts between 40-70 km/h there will be blowing snow, especially with the heavier snow Saturday evening. I will update if necessary. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/fSQ3xSCKu2">pic.twitter.com/fSQ3xSCKu2</a> —@a_brauweiler

Between 15 cm and 25 cm of snow is expected to fall in various areas, with first flakes arriving in the latter part of the afternoon.

"The snow will become heavy at times tonight. The snowfall rates will ease by Sunday morning and will end from the south to the north throughout the day," Environment Canada said in a statement.

Meteorologist Mike Vandenberg told Weekend AM host Heather Barrett that snow is anticipated to begin early Saturday afternoon on the Burin Peninsula and southern Avalon.

"The heaviest snowfall is expected this evening before things start tapering off. Fortunately it looks like the strongest winds will not be accompanying the heaviest snowfall," Vandenberg said.

"The strongest winds are going to be overnight tonight into Sunday morning ... so that should keep the blowing snow down, to an extent. We are expecting blowing snow over exposed areas for most of the night into Sunday. The wind and the snow will be tapering off as the day progresses."

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for St. John's, and the Avalon, Burin and Bonavista peninsulas. A blowing snow advisory is in effect for northeastern areas of the island. (Environment Canada)

Vandenberg said snow should begin in the St. John's area at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

The northeastern section of the island has a blowing snow advisory in effect. Poor visibility in snow and blowing snow is forecast, with near 15 cm of snow expected for Bonavista North, Bay of Exploits and Gander.

Travellers are being advised to be cautious, as northeasterly gusts of wind could impair visibility and driving conditions.

As of Saturday morning, the forecast had not had an effect on scheduled flights at St. John's International Airport.

Much of the island has been repeatedly hammered by storms this winter, including a notorious blizzard that shut down numerous communities, including metro St. John's, for more than a week.

Marine Atlantic, meanwhile, has adjusted its weekend crossings because of weather conditions in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Midday crossings at both Port aux Basques, N.L., and North Sydney, N.S., have been pushed back by 12 hours.

