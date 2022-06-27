Releasing her debut album at 55, this singer-songwriter says it's time to step forward
Sarah Hansen's debut album Gather Up Your Days a passion project
A musician in Newfoundland and Labrador is excited to be releasing her debut album — at the age of 55.
Sarah Hansen released her first single Down the Grey River this past April, and is following up the effort with her first studio album, Gather Up Your Days.
The St. John's-based singer-songwriter explained to CBC Radio's Weekend AM that once her children were grown and on their own, it felt like the right time to chase her own dreams.
"The journey started about ten years ago. I just made this decision to focus on music like I had never done before. I never really had a chance to make it a priority," she told host Paula Gale.
"I did that thing that people do, where they sell every single thing that they own, and I went traveling. The whole time I was traveling, I was working on music everyday, like it was my job."
Hansen's travels took her from Nova Scotia all the way to Guatemala. She enrolled in singing groups, voice lessons, and guitar lessons, all with the goal of becoming a full-fledged musician.
Fast forward a decade, and Hansen says her younger self would never believe the path she now finds herself on.
"I never could have imagined. When I was 30, I had my second child. I had my first at 24. I focused on them for 20 years. I focused on my kids and my married life and my garden and the laundry. There wasn't a lot of time for music."
Hansen's marriage eventually came to an end in 2010. In 2012, she says, she was able to "embrace her new life," and used the time on her hands to do what she wanted to do for the first time. A graphic artist by profession, Hansen could take her laptop and work remotely from anywhere she wanted.
"I'd work for a few hours, and then I'd play music for a few hours, and then go for a swim or whatever," said Hansen. "Get my groceries. Do whatever and hang out. It was a really fun place to be, in a fun life. That's when I started taking courses."
Eventually, Hansen got to a point where she felt like she actually knew what she was doing. After writing songs over the course of her travels, including the song Rosalie, named after a woman she rented a house from in Guatemala.
Hansen feels like while a musical career would have been exciting in her twenties, she's grateful she's able to go through the process of releasing an album now.
"I feel like I've got a good head on my shoulders now," she said. "If I had done it when I was younger, I wouldn't have been as level-headed as I am now. If I had done this then, I would have had some crazy expectations. I have no expectations for this."
Hansen is gearing up to embark on a solo tour. She'll start in Carbonear and finish up in Pasadena later this year.
With files from Paula Gale
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?