Releasing her debut album at 55, this singer-songwriter says it's time to step forward

Hansen is set to embark on her first solo tour across Newfoundland and Labrador. (Carl Hansen/Submitted by Sarah Hansen)

A musician in Newfoundland and Labrador is excited to be releasing her debut album — at the age of 55.

Sarah Hansen released her first single Down the Grey River this past April, and is following up the effort with her first studio album, Gather Up Your Days.

The St. John's-based singer-songwriter explained to CBC Radio's Weekend AM that once her children were grown and on their own, it felt like the right time to chase her own dreams.

"The journey started about ten years ago. I just made this decision to focus on music like I had never done before. I never really had a chance to make it a priority," she told host Paula Gale.

"I did that thing that people do, where they sell every single thing that they own, and I went traveling. The whole time I was traveling, I was working on music everyday, like it was my job."

Sarah Hansen has recently released her debut album, "Gather Up Your Days." After raising her children, she decided it was time to chase her own dreams. (Carl Hansen/Submitted by Sarah Hansen)

Hansen's travels took her from Nova Scotia all the way to Guatemala. She enrolled in singing groups, voice lessons, and guitar lessons, all with the goal of becoming a full-fledged musician.

Fast forward a decade, and Hansen says her younger self would never believe the path she now finds herself on.

"I never could have imagined. When I was 30, I had my second child. I had my first at 24. I focused on them for 20 years. I focused on my kids and my married life and my garden and the laundry. There wasn't a lot of time for music."

Hansen's marriage eventually came to an end in 2010. In 2012, she says, she was able to "embrace her new life," and used the time on her hands to do what she wanted to do for the first time. A graphic artist by profession, Hansen could take her laptop and work remotely from anywhere she wanted.

"I'd work for a few hours, and then I'd play music for a few hours, and then go for a swim or whatever," said Hansen. "Get my groceries. Do whatever and hang out. It was a really fun place to be, in a fun life. That's when I started taking courses."

Cover art of Sarah Hansen's debut album, "Gather Up Your Days." (Submitted by Sarah Hansen)

Eventually, Hansen got to a point where she felt like she actually knew what she was doing. After writing songs over the course of her travels, including the song Rosalie, named after a woman she rented a house from in Guatemala.

Hansen feels like while a musical career would have been exciting in her twenties, she's grateful she's able to go through the process of releasing an album now.

"I feel like I've got a good head on my shoulders now," she said. "If I had done it when I was younger, I wouldn't have been as level-headed as I am now. If I had done this then, I would have had some crazy expectations. I have no expectations for this."

Hansen is gearing up to embark on a solo tour. She'll start in Carbonear and finish up in Pasadena later this year.