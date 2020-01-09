No jail time for woman who emptied condo while 'under the thumb' of pimp husband

Sarah Daneault was found guilty of stealing $30,000 worth of furniture from a St. John's condo, but the judge refused to send her to jail for a crime she committed in partnership with her abusive husband.

Judge Mark Pike found her role in the theft was enough to convict her, but not enough to put her behind bars since she was "under the thumb" of her husband, Dominic Delisle.

His decision came after the prosecutor asked for a four-month jail sentence.

"He threatened to beat her up and kill her," said Judge Mark Pike to Crown prosecutor Jeff Summers. "He forced her into prostitution and was abusing her and using her. And now you want me to throw her in jail for four months?"

Pike instead gave her 12 months' probation and a suspended sentence, meaning she will not go to jail if she abides by the conditions she's given.

Husband is a 'goon'

Delisle, 33, has already been sentenced to 15 months for his role in the theft.

He has a long criminal record in his home province of Quebec. Pike described him as a "thug" and a "goon."

Delisle has previous convictions for assault, harassment and living off the avails of prostitution — the latter being the actual charge for being a pimp.

Delisle was arrested after fleeing from police on Torbay Road in St. John's. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Even his own defence lawyer, Randy Piercey, spoke in veiled terms of Delisle's character while also representing Daneault.

"We've all met Mr. Delisle," he said during the sentencing hearing on Thursday. "We know what he's like."

Delisle had used a fake name to rent a condo on Suvla Street, and had a moving truck ship all the furniture to a storage unit in Quebec.

After the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary plastered their faces all over the internet, Delisle called his lawyer father and asked him to tell the police where they could find the furniture.

They were eventually arrested separately in St. John's. Delisle tried to flee from police after being spotted on Torbay Road.

In a surprise move, Delisle pleaded guilty, admitted to his role in the theft and promised to change his ways.

At a sentencing hearing in August 2018, he insisted the judge slap him with a restitution order to pay back $16,000 for the cost of shipping the furniture back to St. John's.

Daneault hasn't been home since arrest

On Thursday, Piercey asked the judge to consider how much Daneault has already suffered for the crime.

She has spent the last two years on probation in Newfoundland and Labrador, which required her to check in at the police station twice a week.

As a result, she hasn't been able to go home to Quebec to visit her family in nearly two years.

Her probation period will allow her to return to Quebec. Pike warned her, however, that she'll be back in Newfoundland and Labrador to answer to the provincial court again if she slips up.

Daneault, 36, was a nurse and had no criminal record until she met Delisle.

She has a previous conviction for theft under $5,000 in Quebec, for which she was given a discharge.

