Search and rescue inquiry lands in Makkovik, 9 years after death of Burton Winters

Testimony at the inquiry into search and rescue operations across Newfoundland and Labrador begins in Makkovik on Tuesday. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

After years of delays and a stuttering start due to pandemic restrictions this year, a long-awaited inquiry of ground search and rescue operations in Newfoundland and Labrador has reached Makkovik, the home of the Labrador teenager whose 2012 death on sea ice originally prompted the proceedings.

The Furey government formally launched the probe — officially titled the Public Inquiry Respecting Ground Search and Rescue for Lost and Missing Persons — in January, six years after the Liberal government first promised it.

However, James Igloliorte, the former provincial judge tapped as commissioner, requested an extension in June due to pandemic restrictions at the time, delaying hearings once again.

The commission is requesting testimony from the searchers involved in the death of Burton Winters. The boy's case prompted his family to demand a close inspection of search and rescue services across the province.

Winters, who was 14 years old at the time, died after he went snowmobiling outside Makkovik. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre waited two days to send air support to help find him, and his body was found three days after he went missing.

The body of Burton Winters was found three days after he was reported missing. (CBC )

The provincial Liberals made an inquiry into his death a campaign promise in 2015, but Tuesday's proceedings won't focus entirely on the Winters case. Instead, the province frames it as an overarching look at search-and-rescue resources in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The inquiry will hear testimony from search and rescue co-ordinators with the JRCC, RCMP and the volunteer ground search and rescue team who participated in the search for Winters.

Igloliorte will also call on government officials who can speak to the policies in place at the time and members of the Winters family who choose to testify.

The commissioner said in June he had to postpone hearings and roundtables scheduled for earlier this year due to pandemic restrictions, pushing the report's deadline to Nov. 30.

An initial hearing on Aug. 27 introduced evidence from lawyers consisting of 168 exhibits.

The inquiry will hear testimony in Makkovik until Friday, before moving to Corner Brook on Sept. 20, Grand Falls on Sept. 23 and St. John's on Sept. 27.

Igloliorte is expected to offer recommendations to the province to streamline rescue operations for future missions.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador