Newfoundland, meet Africa: St. John's festival showcases diverse culture, community

The St. John's African Roots Festival is in its fourth year. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

When Naval Sarr moved to Newfoundland, he noticed a pattern.

All the immigrants and African descendants he came across told him the same thing. We want to leave, they said, for somewhere like Toronto or Montreal, where robust multicultural communities could welcome them.

"They didn't want to stay in St John's," Sarr said in an interview Friday. "They said they didn't feel [at] home."

So Sarr took the opportunity to bring home to them, founding a music festival now in its fourth year.

Sarr had repeatedly heard complaints about the lack of activities and events to represent African cultures in the province. "OK," he recalls thinking, "let's do something."

Locals gather to listen to live performances on Saturday afternoon in Bannerman Park. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Newfoundland and African cultures, he says, both share a deep love of traditional music: the perfect way to "build a bridge" between the African community here and Newfoundlanders.

"Africa by definition is multicultural," Sarr said. "You can have white Africans in South Africa, you can have Indian Africans, you can have Chinese Africans.

"It's a big continent and very, very diverse"

The St. John's African Roots Festival launched in 2019, coming back in full force this year after curtailed COVID-19 celebrations.

Festival workers sold drinks and snacks. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

This weekend, musicians and dancers perform all day at Bannerman Park, offering a varied array African arts to visitors.

Sarr says he hopes the gesture brings a slice of home to those who've moved here from Africa -- and showcases what the continent has to offer for those who've never been.

"Newfoundlanders are very nice and they want to talk to us, but they know almost nothing about our culture or background," Sarr said.

Merging those cultures, he says?

"It's a way to better live together."

The music festival runs Saturday until 9 p.m. NT.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador