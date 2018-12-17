Nunatsiavut communities come out big for Santa's annual arrival

Santa made an early Christmas stop in Nunatsiavut this weekend -- though he arrived via Twin Otter aircraft instead of sleigh.

Crowds of children and their parents waited patiently for the arrival Saturday, clinging to the fences at the airstrips in Hopedale, Postville, Makkovik and Rigolet.

"The kids have all been playing on the hills, patiently waiting," Jennifer Winters said.

The reindeer got a day off as Santa worked alongside the Royal Canadian Air Force and RCMP to deliver toys to kids in isolated communities. 2:07

"But when that plane was in sight, they all came running."

The Santa to the Coast visits, organized by Air Borealis and the Happy Valley-Goose Bay Rotary Club, bring Santa Claus, who hands out some loot and takes gift requests, to different communities on the North Coast every year.

Raelynn held a sign that said "Welcome to Postville" before getting a chance to request a Barbie Dream House from Santa Claus. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Cole Dicker of Hopedale knew why so many people were out to greet the plane.

"To get a present," he said. He was hoping for a new Viper sled.

It brings Christmas spirit, like Christmas season feels like it started now. - Desiree Wolfrey

While the excitement for Hopedale, Rigolet and Makkovik took place at the airports, in Rigolet the event was timed to its annual Santa Claus parade. Dozens of skidoos, with komatiks acting as floats, lined the town's streets while Santa rode in a fire truck.

Desiree Wolfrey pulls a sled full of kids during Rigolet's Santa Parade. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"It brings Christmas spirit, like Christmas season feels like it started now," Desiree Wolfrey said.

"He's very VIP."

