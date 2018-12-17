Nunatsiavut communities come out big for Santa's annual arrival
Annual Santa to the Coast event visited Hopedale, Postville, Makkovik and Rigolet this year
Santa made an early Christmas stop in Nunatsiavut this weekend -- though he arrived via Twin Otter aircraft instead of sleigh.
Crowds of children and their parents waited patiently for the arrival Saturday, clinging to the fences at the airstrips in Hopedale, Postville, Makkovik and Rigolet.
"The kids have all been playing on the hills, patiently waiting," Jennifer Winters said.
"But when that plane was in sight, they all came running."
The Santa to the Coast visits, organized by Air Borealis and the Happy Valley-Goose Bay Rotary Club, bring Santa Claus, who hands out some loot and takes gift requests, to different communities on the North Coast every year.
Cole Dicker of Hopedale knew why so many people were out to greet the plane.
"To get a present," he said. He was hoping for a new Viper sled.
It brings Christmas spirit, like Christmas season feels like it started now.- Desiree Wolfrey
While the excitement for Hopedale, Rigolet and Makkovik took place at the airports, in Rigolet the event was timed to its annual Santa Claus parade. Dozens of skidoos, with komatiks acting as floats, lined the town's streets while Santa rode in a fire truck.
"It brings Christmas spirit, like Christmas season feels like it started now," Desiree Wolfrey said.
"He's very VIP."