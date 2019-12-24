This Stephenville family takes on Santa role — with two adorable elves — for seniors

Joshua Mackenzie is loaded up and ready to go delivering gifts. (Troy Turner/CBC)

The holiday cheer was evident through the hugs, and repeated thank-yous, and shining eyes of the residents of a Stephenville home Monday afternoon.

The holiday cheer came in the form of two elves: Joshua and Liam Mackenzie.

The two boys, with the help of their parents and grandparents, have been spreading the Christmas spirit through gift-giving to more than 100 seniors in the area.

"We wanted to do something to make sure that everybody had a gift during Christmas," said mom Renee Parsons.

Little elf Liam Mackenzie gets a hug from Richard Brinston after the family dropped off gifts Monday. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Joshua's Be a Santa to a Senior initiative started three years ago while the family was living in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Both

Parsons and her husband, Gordon Mackenzie, were working as nurses at the long-term care centre and they felt seniors there needed something extra as many were unable to leave the home and family were often far away in isolated communities.

The idea was a hit as the couple, with the help of friends and family, bought gifts for seniors at the home and delivered them just before Christmas.

"A lot of people usually sometimes forget that the seniors need these types of things and it's been a heartwarming response for us," said Parsons. "It's been amazing and people keep on giving, which is so great."

From Happy Valley-Goose Bay to Stephenville

This is the family's first year living in Stephenville. Expectations were a little lower given their project was new to Bay St. George.

But they had their biggest response to date.

"It's been our most successful year," Parsons said. "We've had amazing response from complete strangers, coworkers, family, friends."

The family loads the gifts into vehicles and, upon arrival at the seniors' homes, Joshua and Liam, 4 and 2, respectively, tow them into the homes in wagons.

"It's so heartwarming when they see them, especially in their elf costumes.… It's the true meaning of Christmas and holiday cheer," Parsons said.

The Joshua and Liam's Be a Santa to a Senior team visits rooms at Acadian Village. (Troy Turner, CBC)

