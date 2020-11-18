Santa parading into St. John's this year — but you have to make an appointment to see him

Santa Claus is coming to town, but this year he won't be flanked by his usual motorcade.

The annual St. John's Christmas Parade draws tens of thousands of spectators each year, often lining the streets shoulder to shoulder.

To avoid breaching physical distancing guidelines, it's the spectators who'll be parading this time around.

On Nov. 28 and 29, Santa and "some of his special friends" will settle into Mile One Centre, according to a press release from Downtown St. John's, the organization in charge of the parade.

Patrons can take a one-way stroll with their bubble to visit Santa — from a safe distance.

Provincial health officials have reviewed the plan and given it the green light, organizers said.

This is what the parade's sidelines usually look like. Crowds are a no-go under current public health measure. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "everyone attending the event must wear a mask when on the property of Mile One Centre. Attendees are asked to remain within 'their bubbles' at all times and practise proper social distancing," the release says.

The Community Food Sharing Association will be collecting donations, and while entry is free, Downtown St. John's requests that visitors call ahead to make an appointment.

Appointments can be made through the Mile One Centre box office starting at noon on Friday.

Organizers set aside an entire weekend for the reverse parade, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

It's not yet clear whether the Big Stick, an annual parade fixture, will make an appearance. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

