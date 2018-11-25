Here comes Santa Claus! Downtown St. John's Christmas Parade is a go

The forecast looks good to have this year's St. John's Christmas parade go ahead as planned Sunday at noon.

With the weather expected to be sunny and a couple of degrees shy of the freezing mark, expect about 100 floats and 5,000 participants — capped off by Santa Claus himself — to march downtown to kick off the holiday season.

The annual parade will depart from the Fort William Building on Factory Lane, head down Plymouth Road to Duckworth Street, then down Prescott Street to Water Street, and then continue along Water until the end of the parade at Springdale Street.

Bring letters to Santa, food bank donations

Children can bring their letters to Santa, which will be collected by Canada Post employees along the route. Letters should be addressed to Santa Claus, North Pole, HOH OHO.

The parade is also a food drive for the Community Food Sharing Association. People can bring non-perishable items as well as loonies and toonies.

With tens of thousands of people expected to line downtown streets for the parade, street closures and parking restrictions will be in effect at 8 a.m. Sunday, with cars starting to be towed at 10 a.m.

The Santa Shuttle will start loading spectators at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of Confederation Building and the parking lot of NL Housing off Columbus Drive. Buses leaving from Confederation Building will take spectators to Bannerman Park, while buses leaving NL Housing will drop people off at Mile One Centre. Accessible buses will be available at both locations, and shuttle pickups after the parade will happen from the same spots as the dropoffs.

