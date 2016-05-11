Sandy Morris remembers Dame Vera Lynn as a 'classy act,' the night he played with her in St. John's

Sandy Morris played for Dame Vera Lynn's backing band when the singer visited St. John's in the 1970s. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

From the Wonderful Grand Band and Fretboard Journey, to scoring CBC's Land and Sea, Sandy Morris has done it all.

The St. John's-based musician has been entertaining audiences for decades in one form or another.

But one gig in the 1970s stands out this week.

At the time, Morris scored a job to play with Dame Vera Lynn when the singer visited Newfoundland and Labrador. Some might remember her as the "Forces' Sweetheart" who sang to British troops overseas during the Second World War.

Lynn died at 103 on Thursday, prompting a flood of memories from many around the world.

"It was just a call out of the blue," Morris said, remembering it was then-Memorial University school of music director Don Cook that had given him the nod.

He was joined by another Wonderful Grand Band founder in Rocky Wiseman on drums, and Carl Stevenson, a founder of the Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra, on bass.

"She loved the band that backed her up on that concert. In fact, Don Cook told me that she actually wanted us to go on the road with her," Morris said.

"She was a real lady. Really classy. A classy act, as they say. She was lovely, very kind and open and always a big smile on her face."

Mic check

Morris said Lynn was from a generation before his, but he was familiar with her work.

The day of the concert, at the Arts and Culture Centre in St. John's, Morris remembers rehearsing with the band for most of the day when Lynn arrived around 4 p.m., tested the microphone and disappeared without singing a note.

English singer Vera Lynn sings to 500 guests at a Variety Club tribute to bandleader Joe Loss at the Savoy Hotel, London, 14th March 1972. (Jack Kay/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

"I never actually heard her sing until we were on stage together," he said. "And it was like two or three songs in and my jaw just dropped. This lady can not only sing, but she can sing like a bird. She was an astonishingly good singer. No wonder she made such an impression on people during the war and all of that."

The show that night went off without a hitch. Morris said a generation of fans filled the Arts and Culture Centre, including his own parents.

When the lights came up at the end of the night, revealing a packed audience, Morris remembers an incredible moment.

"The expression, you couldn't wipe the smile off of their faces," he said. "And my parents who were just beaming. For one thing to get to see Dame Vera live in person, but then for another thing to have their son up playing with her, it was an amazing moment."

"I've never forgotten that one. It made a really huge impression and kind of set a standard of excellence that few people match."

The CBC's Jill Power investigates whether live streaming will replace live performances for N.L. musicians, and speaking of live performances, musician Sandy Morris remembers that time he played in Dame Vera Lynn's backup band. 20:13

