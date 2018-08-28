RNC's longest-serving female officer retiring after 37 years on the job

Sandy Harvey is retiring from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary after 37 years of service. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

Sgt. Sandy Harvey of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is hanging up her hat after 37 years of service.

Harvey is the RNC's longest-serving female police officer and was one of the first women to join the force.

"We were treated very well by our classmates. They were very supportive," Harvey told CBC News. "There were barriers that had to be broken and things they didn't know what to do with women."

"In the beginning they put us all in coveralls and after a period of time they said, 'You're graduated from the coveralls now, we'll put you in uniform and you can carry on.' So it was a big thing for all of us at that point in time. We're going to be pretty proud to be putting the uniform on."

But it wasn't the uniform the new women of the RNC were expecting. Instead of pants they were issued skirts.

"We were like, 'Skirts? How are we going to do police work in skirts?' So we kind of complained about it and they said, 'Get up over the stairs, you put on the uniform you were given,'" she said.

"So sure enough the next morning me and three other females in my class all came downstairs with our shirts on and our skirts and our police boots with the black socks. That was not acceptable. 'Get up over the stairs, we'll get you some uniform pants.'

Harvey fascinated by the law

Harvey had caught the law enforcement bug at an early age. She says she had initially wanted to study law but had a change of mind in university.

"I had always had an interest in law. Going through high school I wanted to be a lawyer because the whole idea of the law was fascinating," Harvey said.

"I went to school, changed my focus, I decided to go into engineering in university. So I did a year of engineering, and then I found out this is not for me."

Harvey wanted to study law from an early age. After 37 years she is set to retire as the RNC's longest-serving female police officer. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

Four women were in the cadet class ahead of Harvey, and four, including Harvey, were in the cadet class the following year. Little did they know they would be blazing a trail for the future generations of female police officers in the first years of protecting and serving the public.

"There were times where we were ignored and they would speak to our male partners. But you know what, that just took time too, and people got used to seeing you around," she said.

"As long as you did your job you were fine."

Career highlights

Asked about her career, highlights, Harvey said, "There are too many to think about," but added the people and friendships she has forged through the course of her career sit at the top of her list.

"For me I've had the really good fortune of working in so many different areas. I'm working in an office now. Prior to that, I'd say about three years ago, I was in patrol division as a supervisor and really, really enjoyed that," she said.

A close second for Harvey is the fact that she has gotten to help people directly as a crisis negotiator.

"To be given the skills to be able to help people when they're in a real period of crisis and bring them back, that for me has been great," she said.

"I have enjoyed where I've been."

