Sandy Cove man charged with selling cannabis to minors

A 29-year-old man from Sandy Cove is accused of selling cannabis to minors, according to an RCMP news release.

Police say they received complaints from residents of the Eastport Peninsula, about 30 kilometres northeast of Terra Nova National Park, in November about the sale of cannabis in the area.

Police say an investigation revealed a man had been supplying cannabis to local minors.

The man was charged on Thursday with selling or otherwise supplying cannabis to a person under 19 years of age. The police statement said he will return to court "at a later date."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador