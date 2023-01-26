Content
Nfld. & Labrador

Meet the Newfoundland-born photographer who's captured some of the highest-profile artists on the planet

Sandra Lee talks about her journey from Dildo to the world stage.

Mike Simms · CBC News ·

3 hours ago
Duration 2:33
Sandra Lee has photographed Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, and more. In this episode of Frames, she talks about how she went from Dildo to the world stage.

Sandra-Lee has photographed some of the highest profile artists on the planet, from Lady Gaga to Ed Sheeran.

In this episode of Frames, Sandra walks us through the journey that led to her very first gallery show.

Frames is a series celebrating photography and the people who are compelled to reach for their camera and capture moments in time.

Throughout the series, we'll meet six photographers — all with their own approach to photography, and all of whom have captured some unbelievable photos.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mike Simms

Mike Simms is an independent filmmaker and video producer for the CBC, based out of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

