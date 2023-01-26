Meet the Newfoundland-born photographer who's captured some of the highest-profile artists on the planet
Sandra Lee talks about her journey from Dildo to the world stage.
Sandra-Lee has photographed some of the highest profile artists on the planet, from Lady Gaga to Ed Sheeran.
In this episode of Frames, Sandra walks us through the journey that led to her very first gallery show.
Frames is a series celebrating photography and the people who are compelled to reach for their camera and capture moments in time.
Throughout the series, we'll meet six photographers — all with their own approach to photography, and all of whom have captured some unbelievable photos.
