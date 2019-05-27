A literal free-for-all: Why an art gallery needed to give away tonnes of sand

The dismantling of a sand sculpture this past weekend in downtown St. John's ended with the public taking their fill, as Eastern Edge Gallery put out a public call to help repurpose a large art installation.

Artist Joshua Vettivelu created a temporary sand sculpture in the negative shape of a ship that brought Tamil refugees to the shores of Newfoundland in 1986.

The grains of sand acted as a metaphor of how individuals in a society can get pressured and compressed, and raised questions about how people get collectively defined, said its curator, Kaylie Bryan.

The remarkable vision then also raised questions of how to get rid off all the stuff: 38½ tonnes of it.

"This was a fairly stressful week for us, as organizers," said Bryan.

Bryan and others at the gallery put out the call on social media to see if anyone wanted some of the sand, and luckily, there was lots of local demand.

"We have been inundated with sand requests," she said.

"We confirmed with 50 people. There's even more just swinging by with hopeful hearts — it's wild."

Curator Kaylie Bryan is all smiles as people take four tonnes of sand off her hands. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Gardeners' delight

Dozens of people showed up with buckets and flatbed trucks over the weekend, eager for a little piece of the art.

"I'm going to put it in the garden, I'm going to put it in some new raised beds that we built this spring, and I'm also going to put it over our garlic field," said Bryan Yager, a farmer in Ferryland.

"This is wonderful."

Yager filled the back of his truck with about one tonne of the sand, which he said will help loosen compacted soil in some of his fields and, as a bonus, be used for a sandbox for his kids.

Farmer Brian Yager trucked off about one tonne of sand, to use in his garlic fields and raised beds. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

The sand is not the fine grains you'd see on a Burgeo beach, but fill sand, perfect for anyone looking to add some drainage to their garden beds. It appears there's a big market for that, as Bryan estimated about four tonnes of sand were trucked away over the course of the weekend.

"We are delighted to be able to offer it to the community," she said.

A dent had definitely been made in the pile as the weekend came to a close, and Bryan said a contractor has been tapped to take the rest of the sand off the gallery's hands.

