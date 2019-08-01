'Unsightly' winter aftermath in Corner Brook lingers on into August

A Corner Brook man is fed up with sweeping away the aftermath of the winter's snow-clearing efforts into August, and he's asking the city to clean up what he sees as a safety concern.

Sand left over from the city scattering it on top of snow and ice earlier in the year still lies along many of Corner Brook's side streets.

"A, it's unsightly, and B, it's a hazard," said Bern Stratton, who has continually swept up sand in front of his house, despite it then blowing back in from down the road.

Stratton is an experienced motorcyclist who says he knows how to handle his Harley Davidson over such the bumpy terrain, if need be. But he has avoided riding along sandy areas of his street as a precaution and worries others could be caught off guard.

"Coming up on a turn that's littered with sand, it's like riding on ball bearings," he said.

"And if it comes upon you quickly and you don't see it, it could be a major catastrophe for you."

Stratton has lived on Valley View Drive for more than three decades, and said he's never seen the streets like this before.

"There has been no cleanup on this street whatsoever by the city," he said, having filed a complaint in June and followed up with councillors and the mayor before speaking to the media.

More snow, more sand

The city said there is a reason for the dirty delay to Stratton's street and others, and it's partly because of Mother Nature.

"We had a particularly difficult winter, from a weather point of view," said Mayor Jim Parsons.

The city had already made a decision to prioritize sand over salt in its snow-clearing efforts for the winter of 2018-19, citing both environmental and fiscal reasons. But that reasoning got an extra bump when this winter's reliable dumps of snow were interrupted by mild spells that created icy conditions, best suited to being battled against with sand, versus salt.

Bern Stratton is an experienced motorcyclist who says the sand on the roads is a hazard for anyone riding on two wheels. (Bernice Hillier/C BC)

"Sand is the better solution. We didn't skimp on the sand this year," Parsons said.

Skimp the city definitely did not, and it ended up using 50 per cent more sand than the previous year — with a downside.

"You do have 50 per cent more dust and dirt on the roads," said Parsons.

Factor in a May 1 snowfall, and the city's efforts to begin cleaning up that mess were delayed well into spring. Parsons said the main roads were tackled first, but the city's only street cleaner has been in and out of service, delaying the side streets.

Mild spells during this past winter created icy conditions that were best battled with sand, said the mayor. (Brian McHugh/CBC)

Parsons, who lives nearby to Stratton, agrees the resulting mess is unsightly but promises it is being tackled now that the street sweeper is back in service

"It is a concern, and we would like to have it done earlier," he said.

An upside, said Parsons, was line painting — a task that can often stretch well into the fall — took priority and has been completed on Corner Brook's major streets.

He said the city will review how it handles both putting down the sand and picking it up, but in the meantime asks for people's patience while city workers spruce up Corner Brook streets before the next snowfall.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador