Family of Samantha Walsh opens museum and café in memory of murdered girl

The mother of a Fleur de Lys girl who was murdered more than 19 years ago is opening up a museum and café in her memory this weekend.

Sam's Place is meant to celebrate the life of 13-year-old Samantha Walsh, who was killed in the tiny Baie Verte community in February 2000.

You might expect such a building to be a sombre memorial, but Samantha's mother, Millie Walsh, said that isn't her intention, and not what visitors should expect.

"I hope, first of all, they'll come and find this great sense of peace and happiness in here," she said.

"This is a happy building. This is not a sad place."

Sam's Place certainly stands out on the drive through tiny Fleur de Lys. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

Impossible to forget

The story of Samantha Walsh gripped all of Newfoundland and Labrador in the winter of 2000.

The teenager vanished without a trace after getting a snowmobile ride home, and a 17-day search failed to turn up any sign of her.

Police, search and rescue teams, and local searchers combed the area around Fleur de Lys on snowmobile, looking for Walsh with no success. Media attention focused on the community of 300 people where the unthinkable had happened: one of their own had disappeared.

RCMP only found Walsh's body, buried in snow, after their investigation led in the direction of another Fleur de Lys teenager, 16-year-old Michael John Victor Lewis.

He was later convicted of second-degree murder in her death, and granted full parole in 2013.

Life, not death

But Millie Walsh is unwavering in her stance that Sam's Place will not dwell on the tragedy of how her daughter died.

Walsh wants to remember and celebrate how Samantha lived.

One wall of Sam's Place is devoted to photos of Samantha Walsh throughout her 13 years. (Bernice Hillier/CBC )

She and Samantha's father, George, who died in 2012, first came up with the idea for a museum in Fleur de Lys shortly after Samantha's death.

What they had in mind was to create a place to celebrate the life of the quintessential outport girl, who loves nature and outdoor pursuits like fishing, berry picking, and snowmobiling, just as Samantha did.

The name Samantha's Saltwater Joys was registered as a not-for-profit organization early on, but the idea to add a tea room or café came later, as a way to maintain the building.

Now, Sam's Place, a purple and yellow building with a playful design, is a reality on the waterfront in Fleur de Lys.

Inside, the building is warm and inviting, with walls and floors made of pine and birch, and plenty of windows to welcome in natural light.

The café at Sam's Place has a warm, inviting atmosphere. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

The walls are lined with photos of Samantha, taken throughout her 13 years, with family and friends, enjoying life in her beloved hometown.

Samantha's backpack sits on the floor upstairs, never unpacked after that last school day before she went missing.

Turning sympathy into art

Walsh also selected some of the 15,000 cards, drawings, and letters of sympathy her family received in 2000, and mounted them for display.

Walsh said it's her way of showing how much all those messages meant to her.

Millie Walsh says her family received 15,000 messages of sympathy in the month's following Samantha's disappearance, including cards, letters, and artwork. Each piece of mail was opened and appreciated by her and her husband, and she says the artwork sent by children touched her heart the most. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

"I don't know how to express my gratitude, even though it's been 19 years," she said.

"You'd have to walk in our shoes, to read all the pieces of mail and, even now when I was preparing this, sometimes it's like the first time, I read them all over again."

Walsh said the messages from children are her personal favourites, and she's given a prominent place to two in particular, from students at St. Anne's Primary in Flat Bay.

A labour of love, paid out of pocket

The entire building, its furnishings, and artwork make use of quality materials and reflect excellent workmanship, with most of the labour done by Walsh, her family, and friends.

"The floor, I did like five times on my hands and knees with a two-inch brush, and I cried a lot of tears doing that floor. And I felt it was a really good healing process for me," she said.

Millie chose to prominently display this letter of sympathy she received in March 2000 from Kindergarten and Grade One students at St. Anne's Primary in Flat Bay. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

No expense has been spared in this building, and it's all funded out of Millie's own resources.

She estimates she's spent $100,000 to create Sam's Place in the way she always imagined.

"What else are you going to do with money?" she asked.

"In the end, are we taking anything with us? Absolutely not."

Walsh hopes revenue from the café will help cover expenses to operate and maintain the building, and she's also employing two people this summer to work there.

Walsh sees it as a way to give back to Fleur de Lys, a town that supported her family in the midst of the greatest loss of their lives.

The town has a Dorset soapstone quarry meant to draw visitors in, but many people don't take the time to come to the tiny town at the end of the road, she said.

"We really need people to come back to our community, because we have lots to offer here," she said.

There are a few heartbreaking reminders at Sam's Place that, at the age of 13, Samantha Walsh was still a child when she was murdered. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

Hope after sorrow

Walsh has free time to devote to Sam's Place, as she's just retired from her teaching career, and hopes it can become a beacon of hope for others who've suffered loss.

"It's to let people know that you will survive and you can survive," she said.

"Out of something really ugly in some people's lives, you can turn it around."

Walsh doesn't deny how hard the loss of Samantha has been for her. She said she's gone through the denial, anger, and depression, the same as anyone grieving a loved one who's died, but compounded by a tragic crime.

Sam's school backpack sits in an upstairs corner at the museum and café. Millie Walsh says the backpack was never unpacked after Sam's last school day before she went missing. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

But, incredibly, even if it's taken nearly two decades, Walsh has — somehow — made peace with that, too.

"Tragedies are happening every single day, to mothers all over the world," she said.

"I was no exception."

Sam's Place has its official opening on July 14, and will be open to the public the following day.

Walsh wants people to enjoy a cup of tea in the café or on the deck overlooking the water, to remember Sam, and to take in a deep breath of the salt-water air.

"I feel I've found a place for her, for her heart and mine," said Walsh.

"I think that's what she would want."

Visitors to Sam's Place can enjoy the view of the Fleur de Lys waterfront, from a quiet upstairs corner or from the deck below. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

