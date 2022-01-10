N.L. Salvation Army raises $1.1M in annual holiday kettle campaign

Maj. Rene Loveless, divisional secretary for public relations and development with the Salvation Army, says his organization continues to be amazed by the generosity of of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The Salvation Army raised $1.1 million during its kettle campaign over the holidays, after a year that saw increased demand for community food programs across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Maj. Rene Loveless, the Salvation Army's secretary for public relations, told CBC News it was a tremendously successful campaign this year, and is grateful to anyone who supported the effort.

"We continue to be amazed by the generosity of of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians," Loveless said Sunday.

"They know that many people are going through tough times right now, and Newfoundlanders and Labradorians want to help their hurting neighbours. That's what this is all about."

The organization set a target goal of raising $800,000 during this year's annual holiday campaign, which generally starts in the middle of November and runs until Christmas Eve.

The money raised goes toward food banks, meals and clothing.

"Every day individuals and families face tough decisions about making ends meet, and you add to that the challenges brought on by COVID-19, and the work of the Salvation Army is more critical now than ever," said Loveless.

"The beautiful thing about this, as the demand for our services and programs increase, so has the giving, which enables us to provide the ongoing help and hope that people need from us."

Many Salvation Army kettle locations now take debit cards. (Anna McMillan/CBC)

Thousands of families receive assistance from the Salvation Army every Christmas, said Loveless, but the need extends beyond the holidays.

"These funds that are raised at Christmas help us to be there when people need us," he said.

"It supports our food banks, for instance. It supports our community meals that we provide. The numbers are certainly increasing in both our food banks and our community meals."

