Salvation Army holds first pandemic drive-in Sunday service

There were about 40 vehicles in the parking lot of the St. John's citadel on Sunday, taking in the first pandemic drive-in service. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

Last month, the Salvation Army announced it would keep its churches closed this summer, even though public health restrictions now allow faith-based organizations to operate with fewer than 50 people.

So instead of worshiping inside on Sunday, they held their first drive-in service on the parking lot at the St. John's citadel on Adams Ave.

Maj. Rene Loveless, the Salvation Army's secretary for public relations, says members of their congregation had been missing one another, despite holding services online.

"Lots of happy faces in the crowd this morning, as they are not able to be together as they normally would on a Sunday morning, but they're able to wave at each other and just enjoy community in that way," said Loveless.

The parking lot was filled with about 40 vehicles in rows of threes. Instead of clapping during the service, drivers blew their horns.

In front of the citadel, the pastor delivered his sermon from a stage using a microphone and speakers. The band physically distanced themselves from one another while playing hymns.

The Salvation Army decided to keep their buildings closed to regular Sunday services for the rest of the summer. They are holding drive-in services insead. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

The church also broadcast their Sunday service over the radio on 102.5 FM for those near the back of the parking lot who couldn't hear the speakers.

Loveless said it's a way to bring the community together safely.

"I think people have been longing for this day and it's finally arrived," said Loveless.

"We're adapting to this new normal right now and doing the very best that we can to provide an opportunity for people to enjoy a service, and to be able to listen to it and participate in that way from their vehicles."

When the Salvation Army decided to remain closed last month, Loveless said it wasn't an easy decision.

Faith-based organizations have to follow a long list of public health guidelines to hold indoor services.

They have to limit gatherings to less than 50 people, register participants who attend for contact tracing, promote physical distancing and enhance sanitization.

But they're also not allowed to have the congregation sing or play wind or brass instruments. Loveless said music is a key element of the Salvation Army's services and that the guidelines to hold service indoors would have been too difficult to manage.

A parishioner at Sunday's drive-in service. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

But this isn't the first time the Salvation Army has held a drive-in Sunday service. Loveless said they have held them in the past, but usually as a second service in the afternoon or evening, rather than a primary service in the morning.

Corps Sgt. Maj. Annette Hedges said the best part about Sunday's service was restoring the sense of community.

"It's one thing to worship together online, and you know everybody else is listening, but to see each other and worship together is so important, especially to some people who've been living alone and watching the service online by themselves," said Hedges.

"We have a core of 300 people who get together and I think they appreciate each other a little bit more when they can't see each other as often," she said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador