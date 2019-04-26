Salvation Army welcomes donations, but not in a heap outside

The majority of items that were left outside the Salvation Army in Corner Brook over the Easter long weekend went to the dump after being left outside for too long.

"It's a little bit heartbreaking actually, to say the least," said Carol Ann Stuckless, supervisor of the thrift store.

Bags of donated items — including clothing, household items and electronics — left outside the store were cut open and rummaged through, Suckless said, leaving some items soaking wet and providing a new home for insects.

"There were a lot of goods out there unfortunately, probably a lot of what we could have actually used in the store, but unfortunately we weren't able to salvage a lot of that."

Even though a "please do not leave donations outside" sign is located on the property, Stuckless said it doesn't make much of a difference over a long weekend.

The Salvation Army's Carol Ann Stuckless says needed donations are going to waste. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"Maybe [people] just really need to get rid of it," she said.

"I wouldn't want anyone to get the wrong idea but instead of donating they are actually dumping, if those items are left out there for a duration of time."

Good intentions, incorrect execution

On top of making the donated goods unusable, Stuckless said the sight of the torn-open bags outside the store was unsightly.

The inside of the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Corner Brook. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"The overall appearance in front of our Salvation Army Thrift Store is a little bit disheartening, for sure," she said. "It's making an extreme mess around the front."

However, Stuckless wanted to make it clear the store appreciates the donations they receive from the community — they just want to be able to use them.

"Without the generosity of the public, we can't do what we need to do for the people within our city," she said.

If we can get [the donations] inside, we not only help people but we help our environment."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador