Sailboat tow 'well in hand' by coast guard after main sail disabled

A sailboat with a two-person crew aboard is being towed into St. John's by the Canadian Coast Guard, following a distress call.

The sailboat Salubrious called the Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre in St. John's on Sunday and reported an issue with their main sail, as well as a loss of engine power, about 135 nautical miles southeast of St. John's.

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens, with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, said the Canadian Coast Guard's Captain Molly Kool vessel arrived on scene at around 3:20 a.m. Monday.

"It was still dark and the seas were quite choppy at about 3.5 metres so it wasn't safe at the time to bring the individuals on board," Owens said.

Two civilian vessels that were asked to be on standby near the scene until the coast guard arrived have since been released back to their regular duties, Owens said.

"Under the coast guard cutter, we have it well in hand."

Owens didn't know the exact time the Molly Kool and the Salubrious were expected in port; towing a vessel makes travelling a bit more slow-going, as well as factoring in the sea conditions.

