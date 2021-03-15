2nd pandemic break-in 'disheartening' for St. John's shop Saltwater Designs

Many businesses on the Avalon Peninsula were able to open for the first time in weeks this weekend, after the downgrade to Alert Level 4 came into effect, but one local shop owner spent her weekend dealing with the second break-in since the start of the pandemic.

Caitlin Noseworthy owns Saltwater Designs in St. John's, and her shop was broken into some time overnight Thursday.

"[It's] certainly a little bit frustrating and disheartening," Noseworthy said.

"Small businesses are taking a bit of a hit anyways with the pandemic and having to totally shift the way we operate, and then this is just another bump in the road to getting open and getting back to normal. So it has definitely been unfortunate."

Noseworthy said someone broke a window to gain access to the business, getting shards of glass everywhere, and took the cash box from the register with them on their way out.

"We did spend a lot of time cleaning glass up. It was in places you wouldn't think it could be."

The shop is best known for its apparel, showcasing Newfoundland and Labrador terms and phrases, but since moving to a new location at 673 Topsail Rd. last year, it also operates an ice cream shop and café, in addition to the retail side of the business.

Noseworthy said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a big adjustment, as local business has moved from mainly in-store retail to a lot of e-commerce and curbside pickups.

This is the second time her store has been broken into since opening the new location in the fall, Noseworthy said.

"They've broken into the same spot. We did get an alarm system, a security system, like right after we got broken into the first time, and there is camera footage and things like that, but I guess now we have to beef it up even more and get glass-breaks installed and now we're looking at putting bars on the windows," Noseworthy said.

Noseworthy said it's disappointing to be the target of break-ins any time, especially in a pandemic, but she's grateful for the support she's received.

"It's super-challenging.… I'm kind of in the mindset where I don't like to let these things totally take over; otherwise that's when you start to think that things aren't gonna work out for you," Noseworthy said.

"But I just know that I have a lot of support from my team, my staff is amazing and has been super supportive through all of this. They've been by my side through the pandemic, break-ins, and the support from the community is really overwhelming and amazing — just how many people support us and have had our backs through all of this."

Noseworthy said Monday her shop is still on track to reopen on Thursday as planned.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador