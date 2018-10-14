Salon chair donations making life easier for long-term care patients

The Kinettes and a Kinsman representative, who raised money to purchase the salon chairs, visit the long-term care home.

The donation of two hydraulic barber chairs to the long-term care home in Happy Valley-Goose Bay has brought new life to their on-site salon.

"Oh my god, it's going to be good," said Irene McLean, a resident of the facility.

Kinette member Charlotte Stronach helped organize the donation in partnership with the Kinsmen, saying the room at the centre has seen very little use.

Stronach hopes the new equipment will draw in local stylists once a month to cut hair for the home's residents.

"Now instead of taking the residents out in the cold weather, they can just get their hair done here," Stronach told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

It's going to make them feel, certainly, more independent in what they can do. - David Blundon

Stronach's own mother lives in the home, and having salon services available on site is more convenient for her and her family, she said.

"She doesn't like the cold, so it's a great facility here that was never in use," she said.

"It's time somebody put some chairs in there and make use of the facility."

Travel is tough

David Blundon, the clinical nurse manager of the facility, said they've had the salon since the care facility opened, but the whole thing just didn't come together until now.

"It's really a great benefit for the 71 residents. All the ladies, as well as the gentlemen, now can get their hair cut here on site, instead of having to go out, or family members coming in and trying to make do with a makeshift environment," he said.

Charlotte Stronach and Dave Blundon, the clinical nurse manager of the long-term care home, check out one of the new salon chairs. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

Blundon said most of the residents are Level 3 or higher, meaning they require extra care, and most have limited mobility.

"It's going to be a big morale booster for them. It's going to make them feel, certainly, more independent in what they can do, and they can get things done when they want to get them done now," he said.

Angelina Morneaux is the only recreational therapist on staff at the long-term care home. She's also the only driver of the bus used for transporting residents of the home. Because she's the only driver, residents often had to work around Morneaux's schedule.

"To get them out for hair appointments it has to go with my schedule, family members', it's been difficult in the past," she said.

"So this is really big."

With files from Labrador Morning

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador