There's something about the start of salmon season — and I'm lost without it

For just the third time in 26 years, I won't be salmon fishing on Newfoundland's "far west coast" during the first few weeks of June — and I'm missing it already.

I feel lost without it.

Salmon runs are usually earlier in rivers there than most other parts of the province, and if you're an avid angler, this is the place to be when the season begins.

No matter how miserable the long-range weather forecast may have been over the years, or how tough water levels were gonna make it for fishing, I was going come hell or high water. If I wasn't already there waiting for the June 1 season opening, I wasn't more than a couple of weeks behind.

You see, salmon angling is not all about the catch. It offers so, sooo much more: relaxation, excitement, stress release, camaraderie, campfires and fine feeds are only part of the adventures, be they for a few hours or a few weeks.

I booked this year's accommodations at Sunny Hollow Cottages in Robinsons before we even headed home from our last trip there in June 2022. In April, though, work and family commitments for two of my fishing buddies left them with no choice but to give me the bad news — quite hesitantly, mind you — that they couldn't go this year.

Follett hooked and released this salmon a few years back in one of his beloved 'far west coast' rivers. (Gord Follett)

And I'd been waiting nine months!

I wasn't completely shocked, although I was certainly disappointed. The price of gas, food and accommodations didn't afford me the opportunity to go alone, so I'll be sitting in front of my computer and checking my phone several hours a day over the next few weeks to let me live it through social media reports and photos from anglers out west.

While I've always called it far west — as opposed to the Corner Brook and Deer Lake area being just west — most of the rivers we usually fish in June are actually on the southwest coast, including Codroy, Robinsons, Crabbes, Southwest Brook and Fishells.

I had every intention of heading to Southwest Brook on the first day of our planned June excursion this season because in recent years, early reports from anglers indicated that was the river which had been providing the most hookups.

Even while putting this very piece together, I found myself stopping a few times and shaking my head upon realizing that I was writing a column about NOT going fishing the first few weeks of the season!

Last June, Follett's younger brother Jeff Follett went on his first-ever salmon fishing trip. He didn't hook a fish, and he fell in the river five minutes into his first day, but he 'had a ball and can’t wait for another trip.' (Gord Follett)

Something wrong with this picture

Oh, I'll make up for it with trips to the Humber, Torrent, River of Ponds, Piper's Hole, Exploits and possibly Gander rivers during July and August, but something doesn't feel right about missing my regular four or five days in and around the Bay St. George and Codroy Valley areas.

Those who haven't spent any significant time in this part of the province are probably familiar only with the Wreckhouse and its reputation for powerful wind storms. Most people only ever pass through the region on their way to or from the Port aux Basques ferry terminal.

Too bad, really. They're missing out on some of the province's most panoramic views, a landscape photographer's paradise.

For scenic tourism, it's probably the most underrated part of the province.

Although my main focus every June is fishing, I usually manage to stop and smell the roses. I'll take the long, or "inside" way from one river to another wherever possible.

Peter Barfoot fishes a section of Middle Barachois River in Bay St. George. (Gord Follett)

I sometimes get lost. Intentionally. And I enjoy it.

I welcome the opportunity to drive slowly through and admire all the beautiful, peaceful communities, often stopping into small stores for an ice cream. In some spots, particularly along the highway, I'll pull over for a photo or some footage of the spectacular mountains.

Then, after taking an hour and 30 minutes to get to a river that should have taken less than half an hour, I'll put my rod together, tie on a Lucas Special or whatever fly the locals recommend, and go fishing.

Occasionally I'll hook a salmon; most times I won't.

But there are countless other ways to help make each and every trip a wonderful adventure, which is why I never have nor ever will measure the success of a trip by the number of fish hooked.

Best of luck to all you early-season anglers.

I'll be thinking about you.

Really, I will.

